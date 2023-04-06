As resettlement vote ends in Gaultois, N.L., one resident hopes the town will remain
Residents of a remote former fishing village along the south coast of Newfoundland had until Thursday to vote on whether to abandon their community.
The provincial government will pay homeowners in Gaultois, N.L., up to $270,000 to move away if at least 75 per cent of voters choose to resettle.
Martine Blue moved to the community in August 2021, and she says she hopes people will vote to stay.
Blue says the picturesque town nestled among fiords in Hermitage Bay is already a draw for tourists, and she says it could be a larger draw if the provincial government invested tourism dollars there.
Gaultois is accessible only by ferry, and it was once home to around 700 people, many of whom worked at the community's thriving fish plant.
The plant was closed for good in 2010, and the town has since emptied out, with only about 70 residents remaining -- all of whom are far away from regular health-care and other services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.
-
Candlelight vigil held for slain Calgary womanAn emotional candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night at the scene where a Calgary woman's body was found.
-
Group provides tents to Downtown Eastside campers after crackdownA day after the City of Vancouver began dismantling the encampment on East Hastings Street, new tents were being handed out for free.
-
Risk of lead poisoning, cadmium exposure prompt recalls of children's jewelry sold in CanadaHealth Canada has issued two recall notices warning parents about chemical hazards of two brands of children's jewelry.
-
Wasaga Beach woman turning 101 says basics are key to her successThe secret to a long life is a healthy diet and exercise, says a Wasaga Beach woman marking her 101st birthday.
-
First responders help both animals and humans during minor Bracebridge fireWorking sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries, human or animal, after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.
-
‘She has a lot to offer this world’: Woman struggling on the street dealing with critical injuries after an early morning fireWarmer weather should bring welcome relief for those who sleep rough, but recent events highlight the dangers of that world. The last two days have seen serious injuries to two people and a close call for a third.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffsThe Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their matchup Wednesday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
'Come on Mother Nature, give us a little break,' weather forecasters sayWhile the snowstorm south of the border could have been worse, forecasters say the severity of flooding all depends on what happens in the next few days.
-
'It's not safe': Officials say they're working on solutions for worrisome homeless campThe city of Abbotsford is working with the province to address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in the municipality.