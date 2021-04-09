As return to Step 1 restrictions takes effect, some Alberta businesses announce plans to defy public health orders

The list of small businesses and restaurants in Alberta that say they will stay open despite enhanced public health restrictions continues to grow, prompting concerns regarding health order enforcement.

The owner of Bennys Breakfast Bar in southeast Calgary has told CTV News that the return to Step 1 of Alberta's relaunch strategy will financially cripple his business.

Kevin Young says he is following all the protocols and making the restaurant as safe as possible, but does plan to continue to offer indoor dining beyond the required shutdown that goes into effect at noon.

Some Alberta bar owners are speaking out, claiming the threat of repercussions from the province has become more heavy-handed.

CTV News has obtained a letter from the lawyer for Outlaws Taphouse and Bar — a southeast establishment that recently announced it was closing for good — claiming that its business license was pulled and it's food handling permit had been revoked after the business violated a closure order.

The lawyer says appealing the decision would cost too much but Outlaws Taphouse is still looking for ways to fight back while being shut down.

Alberta Health Services has not confirmed the allegations regarding the business license and food handling permit.

Alberta's top doctor has a message directed to any potential violators.

"I would ask them to consider our current situation," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, during a briefing Thursday.

"This is something that is extraordinary and we need everyone to pull together in order to turn the tide, and in order to save our healthcare system to protect our fellow citizens or those in our communities, not just from COVID-19, but also to make sure that healthcare capacity is there for those who need it for any cause."

Some Albertans plan to show their support for the businesses that choose to stay open.

Freedom Walk Calgary -- the controversial group that has organized numerous protests throughout the pandemic -- has organized a "Save Small Business Rally" that is scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon outside the Calgary Courts Centre.