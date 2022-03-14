As Sask. begins to warm, here's how to prepare for the spring melt

Saskatchewan should soon finally begin to thaw, Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang said.

Around this time of year, daytime highs run around 0 to 1 C on average, while at night, the average drops to -9 C.

Temperatures should rise above those marks over the next week, Lang said.

“With the temperatures going above freezing during the daytime, it'll help start that melt of snow, but also they'll go below freezing at nighttime so that will slow the melt, which is also a good thing because we don't want the snow melting too fast,” said Lang.

As the thaw begins to take place throughout Saskatchewan, SGI wants people to be aware of the issues it can cause.

“We want to keep that snow away from your home, not in your home,” said spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

SGI recommends:

Rake remaining snow off your roof.

Check your eavestroughs and gutters for signs of ice dams and/or remove debris that could slow the flow of water.

Shovel snow away from the foundation of your home.

Check the grading in the yard to see that it is sloping away from the foundation, allowing meltwater to lead away from your home.

Extend your downspouts away from the home by at least two meters.

Check your backwater prevention valve on the mainline of your sewer, if your home has one - is it in working condition?

Check on your sump pump and pit to make sure everything is in good condition and ready for meltwater.

Check your basement regularly for signs of water.

“If there's any snow left on your roof, raking it off your roof, to the extent that you can, will go a long way to keeping that moisture from ending up in your basement,” he said.

To avoid major financial loss, McMurchy recommends people don’t store “extremely valuable things” in the event of a flood or sewer backup.

“If it's off the ground a little bit or in a waterproof plastic container, that can really reduce the chances that you'll experience a loss to those possessions."

Beyond the home, the City of Saskatoon wants to advise people of snowmelt and potholes during the thawing period:

Slow down when they encounter a pothole or a pool of water, to avoid the possibility of vehicle damage and splashing pedestrians.

Increase the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you to give yourself more time to see potholes and puddles.

Avoid driving through puddles with straight edges as they can be covering a settled pavement cut with sharp edges which could cause vehicle damage. When pavement is cut for water or sewer repairs and permanent patching isn't possible, the temporary fill may settle in the spring, causing holes on the roadway.

The city advises people who find a pothole or settled pavement cuts to call their customer service call centre.