As she retires, Sudbury barber has fond memories of her 41 years in business

A Sudbury woman who has worked at the President Barber Shop at a hotel in downtown Sudbury for the past 41 years is retiring.

Linda Guizzo is hanging up her scissors Friday and she said it's difficult saying goodbye to loyal friends and customers. But she is looking forward to a new chapter in her life.

Guizzo, 64, started at the President Barber Shop in 1980.

"When I started working I was very shy to talk to people," she said.

"So talking to people got me out of my shell. And they are so nice, so nice, they become like family."

She purchased the shop in 2005 and has operated on her own ever since. In the past 41 years, thousands of customers have passed through the doors and Guizzo said the conversations have flowed.

"Some people just need to talk about problems," she said.

"Some people want to talk about what I think is going on in the world -- politics, the weather, of course."

Pierre Bonhomme has been a regular customer for the past three years.

"We talk about everything," Bonhomme said. "We talk about politics, we talk about family, we talk about health, history. She's got a long history in the Sudbury area."

Guizzo said getting to know customers and sharing a few laughs is something she's enjoyed every day.

"When it was really busy in here and there was a lot of people, the managers downstairs would say were you having a party upstairs?" she laughed.

The President Barber Shop will close the shop April 22 and Guizzo said it will be difficult.

"I just want to thank all my clients from the past and now. I thank them for their support and their friendliness and their love," she said.

Guizzo is not retiring completely. She plans to continue making home visits to elderly people who are housebound and other people who have a difficult time getting out to the barber.