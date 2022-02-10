As spring nears, Sault downtown association sees bright future

As Ontario marches toward the next phase of the province's reopening plan, the people behind a new eatery in Sault Ste. Marie's downtown are hoping their presence will help bring locals back to the core – even as some businesses have chosen to relocate.

While empty storefronts can still be seen throughout the downtown core, the executive director of the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Association sees a resurgence on the horizon.

"I think there's a feeling in the air of something that's going on," says Salvatore Marchese.

"People are starting to get excited again. We're excited for this year. We have events planned, our partners around the downtown and the city are excited about what can happen."

Marchese said some new businesses have moved into the core.

"One of the most recent ones was the addition of the Peace restaurant down by the GLF Centre," said Marchese. "That's been a welcome addition to the downtown. It's given another place for people to come out and enjoy a good meal."

Peace specializes in Asian fusion cuisine, setting it apart from other spots downtown. The grand opening was supposed to happen in December, but COVID-19 restrictions put a stop to that.

"Definitely put a damper on things when you're expecting to have this big grand opening and welcome the community to your new restaurant," said Mikayla Candido, a manager at Peace. "But we made it through and people are just as excited."

The pandemic has not been kind to the food and beverage industry, and head chef Matthew Goodall said opening Peace during such a trying time could be seen as a risk.

"We've been told we're crazy for what we're doing right now," said Goodall. "But I think after these restrictions are lifted and after these lockdowns are over with, people are really going to come out in stride and want to really support local."

Goodall was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie. He said he hopes diners will be enticed to try what he admits is an unorthodox menu for the Soo. Candido, meantime, said with the GFL Memorial Gardens across the street from Peace, she's looking forward to the return of live events.