As strike continues, incident on the picket line in Cochrane under investigation

CUPE members who work for the Town of Cochrane are on strike – it began 11 days ago.

Members told CTV News that on Wednesday a grader operator tried to break their line at Commando Lake Park and put some of their members in harm's way.

“For the grader breaking the union line we’ll have to wait and see what the OPP investigation brings forward with that,” said Michelle Ouellette, executive secretary for CUPE Local 71.

“It was an unfortunate circumstance and hopefully it doesn’t happen again."

“The OPP were called on August 9th shortly after 11:00 a.m. to investigate a disturbance that occurred on 5th Street in Cochrane," said Constable Michelle Simard of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

"What I can tell you is the OPP is investigating the occurrence that happened there that day. We’re asking though if there are any witnesses that have any footage any dash cam videos that maybe they thought wasn’t important that maybe they could drop it off or bring it to the Cochrane OPP."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any video surveillance or dash cam video of it is asked to contact the Cochrane OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Around 40-50 employees said they have been working without a contract since December 31 last year and they would like a pay increase.

“Minimum three per cent is what we feel is a fair wage over a four year contract," said Ouellette.

"They’re offering less than that; they’re not budging."

However, the Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis – who is sitting at the bargaining table and has a background is in negotiating, said the Town is offering them a fair package.

“It really is up to CUPE at this point to decide to go back to work," said Peter Politis.

"We welcome them with open arms and come to the table prepared to negotiate and actually trade some items off as opposed to taking the position that what you got on the table is not good enough."

As the town prepares to host Summerfest this weekend at Commando Lake Park, CUPE said it won't prevent people from coming to enjoy the entertainment – but hopes locals won't buy tickets.

“We would hope that the people would stand by us and enjoy the concert from right here versus paying to go inside," said Ouellette.

The jobs these employee have range from positions as childcare workers to those who maintain roads and arenas to those who are clerks at the fire hall.