As temperatures warm, street sweeping begins in Saskatoon

Early spring street sweeping is underway on high traffic streets and in business areas, the City of Saskatoon says.

"Daytime temperatures are consistently above freezing and priority streets, such as 22nd Street and Eighth Street, are finally drying up, allowing sweepers to start collecting debris left behind after winter," the city said in a news release.

Sweepers will go around parked vehicles for this early spring clean-up work, which collects an estimated 90 per cent of the debris and dust.

Residential street sweeping is set to start in early May, in which yellow No Parking signs will allow for the curb-to-curb sweep.

The city says major potholes that can cause vehicle damage or injury are being temporarily repaired before hot mix asphalt for permanent repair is in production mid-April.

"At that time, City and contractor crews will be out in full force along high-traffic priority streets. In May, potholes will be repaired in residential streets once they are swept."