As tensions with Russian rise, NORAD conducts air, missile defence operation

With war raging in Ukraine, the North American Aerospace Defense Command -- better known as NORAD -- will conduct exercises in the far north until March 17.

Dubbed Operation Noble Defender, the exercises are an arctic air defence operation involving military aircraft and personnel from Canada and the United States.

"This recurring operation is designed to confirm the Canadian NORAD Region’s capabilities to respond to both aircraft and cruise missiles threatening North America," said a NORAD news release Monday.

"The operation will see Canadian CF-18 fighters operate from northern airfields to intercept aircraft role-playing as threats. Fighter aircraft will be supported by Royal Canadian Air Force and United States Air Force air-to-air refueller aircraft."

Several military units are taking part, including members of the Canadian Air Defence Sector located at 22 Wing North Bay, which are providing "aerospace surveillance, identification, control and warning during the operation," the release said.

Command and control is being provided by the Canadian NORAD Region Headquarters located at 17 Wing/CFB Winnipeg. Monitoring and control of North American airspace, including over the Arctic, remains a primary mission focus area for NORAD.

“Our competitors’ offensive capabilities are rapidly increasing, and this includes their ability to operate in and through the Arctic," General Glen VanHerck (USAF), Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, is quoted as saying in the release.

"Exercising with our allies and partners in the Arctic allows us to demonstrate our resiliency and to advance our operational capabilities that are critical for integrated deterrence and layered defense."

And Major-General Eric Kenny, Commander, Canadian NORAD Region, said the operation will show NORAD is ready to respond to any threat.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of our Canadian and American NORAD members to rapidly generate, deploy and employ air power to deter, and if necessary, defeat threats to North America," Kenny said in the release.