As the Canadian Elite Basketball League season wraps up, report says Calgary to get franchise in 2023

Word in the Twitterverse is that Calgary is getting a pro basketball team.

Regina-based online sports talk show host Rod Pederson reported Monday afternoon that the Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League will relocate to Calgary and play out of WinSport in 2023.

BREAKING: Calgary to get pro basketball team in 2023. Insider sources confirmed the @GNighthawks of the @CEBLeague will move to #yyc and play out of @WinSportCanada arena starting in 2023

The league did not respond to CTV News' request for comment, but season ticket sales were cut off Tuesday on the Guelph Nighthawks website.

In March, WinSport hosted an international tournament that included the Edmonton Stingers.

Prior to that event, CEBL President and C.E.O. Mike Morreale told CTV that hosting the Stingers would be a test drive of sorts to gauge WinSport as a potential CEBL venue.

"This venue is certainly more than suitable. We have to add a few bells and whistles to make it really basketball-friendly," Morreale said.

"The support is here from tourism, the support is here from the venue itself and I think it will be a pretty big catalyst into whether we see a team here in the future."

On Sunday, the Hamilton Honey Badgers won a narrow victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars to claim the 2022 CEBL title.

