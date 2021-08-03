As vaccination rates rise, Sudbury's health unit moves away from mass vaccination clinics

Rising vaccination numbers in the area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts means its time to move away from mass vaccination clinics, the health unit said Tuesday.

Currently, 80.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 70.7 per cent have received their second dose.

"There is less need for high volume clinics and more need for clinics using targeted approaches," the health unit said in a news release.

Instead of mass clinics, there will be a focus on more flexible mobile and pop-up clinics to reach vaccination goals. Public Health has said previously it's aiming to get 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

To that end, workplaces, community organizations, places of worship, and other groups can now request a mobile vaccination team from Public Health to administer first and second doses at their own location.

“The success of our mass immunization clinics over the last seven months is the direct result of the great collaboration with our partners in hospitals, primary care, congregate settings, community paramedicine and health centres, social services, First Nations, municipal governments, and enforcement agencies, and our dedicated teams of staff, and volunteers," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health, said in the release.

“We aren’t done yet and we now need to have more precision-focused clinics to offer the approximately 50,000 doses to reach our 90 per cent target. Every little bit helps and every day we get a little bit closer to achieving our goal."

Since January, 265 mass immunization events have occurred throughout the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. In total, mass immunization clinics have provided 68.3 per cent of all vaccine doses in our area, or just more than two of every three doses.

In the next few weeks, appointments and walk-ins will be welcome at all mass immunization clinics. The last mass immunization clinics for each location in Greater Sudbury will be at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena in Hanmer on Aug. 4, the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex on Aug. 7, and at the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena in Azilda on Aug. 13.

Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury will continue to host clinics on Tuesday evenings until the end of August and additional clinics may be scheduled as needed.

Appointments and walk-ins will be available until the end of August on Tuesdays at the Manitoulin Secondary School and on Wednesdays at the Espanola High School. The last mass immunization clinics in Sudbury East will be held on Aug. 5 at the Alban Community Centre and on Aug. 12 in St. Charles at the St. Charles Community Centre

After that, appointments will be available at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Sudbury East office.

For more information or if you have questions about getting your first or second dose of vaccine, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.