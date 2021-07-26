As Waterloo Region's vaccine rollout slows, new strategies to address barriers, hesitancy emerge

The vaccine rollout in Waterloo Region is beginning to slow, prompting a strategy shift to continue getting jabs into arms.

While the mass vaccination clinics in the region don't have a closing date yet, there are new efforts to administer vaccines and address concerns that might be stopping some from getting the shot.

Province-wide, the goal is to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated before easing restrictions further.

As of Monday, 81.43 per cent of Waterloo Region residents 12 and older have had at least one shot, while 65.14 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

"The vaccine is there and the capacity is there," said Dr. Sharon Bal, a primary care physician who works with the Region of Waterloo's vaccine distribution task force.

Dr. Bal says getting a shot in Waterloo Region is now easier than ever, adding no one eligible will be turned away.

Walk-ins for first and second doses are being accepted at all Waterloo Region vaccination clinics.

With the looming threat of the Delta variant, officials are urging residents to get their second shot as soon as they can.

"If you've had Pfizer or Moderna and it's been 28 days, you are eligible right now to walk into a vaccine clinic and then you are done," Dr. Bal said.

The Cambridge Pinebush clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna for the next two weeks, making it easy for those who received a first dose to receive the same brand for their second.

Dr. Bal says many of her patients have expressed vaccine hesitancy because they're concerned about side effects.

"I think that's completely reasonable. What I would say though is ask the question, contact your doctor, ask your pharmacist, because often we can reassure you and tell you what to expect," she said. "If we can just encourage each other to get the vaccine, I think there's a lot of hope here."

Waterloo Region is also launching new initiatives to make getting a vaccine more convenient.

A new mobile bus is able to administer doses to up to six people at a time. The bus was parked at St. Jacobs Farmers' Market on the weekend and will continue to visit high-priority neighbourhoods, malls and other locations.

Regional officials plan to launch a second bus later this week.

"Just trying to reach in and be creative and a lot of that is on feedback, we've really tried to incorporate the feedback of our community and our community leaders," Dr. Bal said.

In Ontario, 80.88 per cent of adults 18 and older have at least one dose, while 68.14 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Premier Doug Ford is urging anyone still hesitant to consult with a trusted medical professional and to think about who else will benefit when they get the shot.

"If you are hesitant, think of your loved ones, think of your children, think of your parents, think of your friends, your co-workers," he said at a press conference Monday.