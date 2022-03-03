Asbestos found at Sault Ste. Marie library

A city official in Sault Ste. Marie says some areas of the James L. McIntyre Centennial Library are closed to the public due to an ongoing maintenance issue.

"Asbestos particles from the lower ceilings in parts of the library were initially found on upper shelves. The library had some remedial work completed and the shelves HEPA vacuumed. Since then, additional particles have been discovered. The lower ceilings will now need to undergo asbestos abatement," said the library’s CEO, Mathew MacDonald.

"Built in 1966, materials containing asbestos were used in the library’s construction. And, for more than 10 years, it's undergone annual asbestos inspections to ensure the health and safety of the public and staff."

Once final plans are in place, the library will close for the duration of the remediation project.

A release will update the public detailing the closure at a future date.