Ashley Salvador elected in Ward Métis

CTV News declared Ashley Salvador the winner in Métis Monday night.

She received a strong 34.5 per cent of the vote — 8,279 — with 27 of 30 polls reporting.

"I'm a little surprised we took it, we won," Salvador told CTV News Edmonton. "But again, I did feel that momentum on the ground. We did have a huge outpouring of support so it did feel go to see that come to fruition."

Of the remaining 11 candidates in the ward, Caroline Matthews got 5,318 votes followed by Cori Longo with 4,333.