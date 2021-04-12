Asian shares decline on vaccine, virus worries Asian shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccination efforts are making scant headway. COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for April 12, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, April 12, 2021. Flames deal goalie David Rittich to Leafs for third-round pick in 2022 The Toronto Maple Leafs are fortifying their crease, acquiring goalie David Rittich from the Calgary Flames. Getting an early start to patio season with indoor dining shut down Edmonton restaurants have started to set up patios earlier than usual, in an effort to stay in business after in-person dining was shut down again.