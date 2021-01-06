Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday as surging virus counts and China-U.S. tensions weighed on sentiment. A sun-cloud mix and above seasonal conditions ahead The thaw-freeze cycle is the biggest concern we'll face, especially on those minor roadways and sidewalks. Tecumseh man charged with stealing snowmobile A 31-year-old Tecumseh mas has been charged after police say he stole a snowmobile. COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.