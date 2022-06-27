Asian shares rally after Wall Street logs rare winning week
Asian shares advanced Monday after Wall Street ended a rare winning week, capped by a 3.1 per cent gain on Friday for the benchmark S&P 500. U.S. futures and oil prices also were higher.
