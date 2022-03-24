Asian shares track Wall Street lower as oil prices press higher
Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were lower while Sydney edged higher. U.S. futures rose and U.S. benchmark crude oil was trading near US$116 per barrel.
-
Here’s how many speeding tickets were issued at each Ottawa photo radar camera in 2021New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021.
-
Stoney Nakoda celebrates new transit service with free rides ThursdayA new transit system servicing Stoney Nakoda First Nation will celebrate its grand opening Thursday by offering free rides.
-
Networking event connects large and small businesses in TimminsIn-person networking events were the norm pre-pandemic and a popular way to build business relationships. That's why the Timmins Chamber of Commerce jumped at the opportunity to revive its Meet the Purchasers event.
-
Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
-
'It's going to be a lot of fun': Edmonton's Mini World Cup soccer tournament returnsThe opening ceremonies of the Mini World Cup were held Wednesday night, kicking off a two week soccer tournament in Edmonton.
-
'BC Effect' tourism campaign targets international visitors as industry hopes 2022 marks beginning of recoveryB.C.'s tourism sector is hopeful 2022 will be the year the industry's recovery from the pandemic's impact begins in earnest following eased travel restrictions, and is launching a strategic multi-million-dollar marketing campaign aimed at enticing critical international visitors back to the province.
-
Empowered Kids campaign launches in northern OntarioEmpowerment was the theme of a recent learning unit at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School in Sudbury.
-
B.C. politician receives death threats from strangerSurrey city councillor Brenda Locke confirmed to CTV News that she's been notfied by police that "credible threats" have been made against her.
-
'It's just a fantastic feeling': 2 senior marathoners reminisce about past racesRunning one marathon in a lifetime is an accomplishment for many people, running more than 100 by your 70s or 80s is almost unthinkable but two dedicated runners have done just that.