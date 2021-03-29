Asian stocks advance on vaccine, stimulus optimism Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and investors were encouraged by government stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Barrie councillor proposes lower speed limits Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin wants city staff to examine the feasibility of reducing the speed limit on city streets Age requirement for vaccines lowered in Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce Residents of Simcoe Muskoka and Grey Bruce as young as 70 can start booking vaccine appointments through the provincial portal at 8 a.m. Monday Carving his way into a niche market, Alta. man’s new business venture One man just east of Edmonton is mixing his love of hockey and woodworking and turning it into a business opportunity.