ASIRT appeals for witnesses to come forward amid police shooting investigation
Alberta’s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to come forward as it continues to investigate the fatal police shooting of an Edmonton man on Dec. 31, 2021.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) took over the investigation of the case the same day.
It says the driver of a Chrysler 300 that police identified as stolen fled officers in the vehicle, colliding with a parked car and eventually becoming stuck in a snowbank near 117 Avenue and 92 Street in Edmonton sometime after 12:15 p.m..
The 33-year-old man exited the car before getting in a confrontation with the officers who fatally shot him, according to ASIRT.
The police watchdog says a sawed-off shotgun was located near the man and the driver side door of a police vehicle on scene had damage consistent with being hit by shotgun fire.
Edmonton police said no officers were injured during the incident.
ASIRT asks anyone in the area or with video of the area at the time of the man’s confrontation with police to contact them.
The agency investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death or involve allegations of misconduct.
