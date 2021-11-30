ASIRT executive director resigns in 'planned' departure: Justice minister
The head of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has resigned and is planning to rejoin the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS).
ASIRT investigates serious police misconduct, including when an officer injures or kills someone. Sue Hughson has been the executive director of the organization since 2014.
Several months ago, Hughson was approached by the ACPS for assistance on a file, which eventually led to a “mutual decision” for her to return to the ACPS, according to a statement from Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu.
“Accordingly, this is a planned transition that has been underway for some time,” said Madu in the statement. “An acting executive director, Mike Ewenson, has already been identified to lead ASIRT while a recruitment to permanently fill the position is underway.
“I thank Ms. Hughson for her tireless work in service to Albertans, and for her role in leading the critical work ASIRT does.”
