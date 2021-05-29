ASIRT investigates after 50-year-old man in police custody becomes unresponsive

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is being investigated by the province’s law enforcement watchdog after a man became unresponsive while in EPS custody.

Edmonton police officers responded in the area of 32 Street and 138 Avenue on Thursday to help EMS treat a 50-year-old man appearing to be intoxicated and combative.

EPS say the man continued to resist officers, even as they restrained him so that EMS could continue medical treatment.

Shortly after paramedics administered a sedative, the man became unresponsive and went into medical distress, police say.

He was transported to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The Alberta Serious Response Team (ASIRT) is mandated to investigate law enforcement when a serious injury or death occurs. They also investigate allegations of police misconduct.