ASIRT investigates police force used during an arrest after vehicle chase

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an incident after a driver fleeing police was seriously injured during his arrest.

According to a news release Friday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said they applied “force” to apprehend a 19-year-old man that resulted in serious but non-life threatening injuries.

EPS say they attempted to pull over a Mazda3 on Tuesday just after 3 a.m. in the area of 105 Street and 74 Avenue as it matched the description of a vehicle that fled from them the previous day.

The Mazda refused to stop at which point police said they let the Air 1 helicopter monitor the vehicle.

A 24-year-old man exited the Mazda in the area of 97 Street and 81 Avenue who was then arrested a few blocks away, police say.

According to police, the vehicle continued to flee and was driven in a “dangerous manner.”

“Given the erratic driving patterns, responding ground members initiated deliberate vehicle contact with the Mazda3 in the area of 48 Street and 34 Avenue,” the statement read.

Once the rammed vehicle came to a stop, the 19-year-old driver attempted to flee from police on foot.

“A struggle ensued with members, and force was applied to apprehend the male,” police said in the statement.

Police add that paramedics treated the driver with serious but non-life threatening injuries on scene and ultimately transported him to hospital for further observation.

EPS said the driver was released from hospital the following day.

Nineteen-year-old Allen Manning was charged by police with dangerous operation of a vehicle, six counts of breaching conditions of a release order, flight from a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, resisting a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance.