ASIRT investigating after detainee suffers seizure while in Calgary police custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a Calgary officer's use of force after a detainee suffered an apparent seizure while in cells at the arrest processing section and was hospitalized over the weekend.

An individual was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday and taken to be processed, where a struggle ensued and force was used by an officer.

The 25-year-old arrested was checked by a medic on scene, and then taken to hospital to be examined.

They were released back to police custody later the same day and at about 11 p.m. on Sunday they were seen on CCTV suffering what appeared to be a seizure in their cell.

First aid was provided and they were transported back to hospital by police where they remain in stable condition.

"The duty status of the officer is being reviewed, but he is currently working in an administrative role," ASIRT said in a release.

"He has been a member with the service for eight years."