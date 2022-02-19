ASIRT investigating fatal police shooting in southeast Calgary

A man is dead after a shooting involving police in southeast Calgary Saturday afternoon.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were called after 3:40 p.m. to the area of 45 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. after reports of a man who was armed had assaulted a bystander and threatened others.

Upon arrival, police said they tried to negotiate with the man who had "weapons."

"Despite their de-escalation efforts, the man's actions led to officers discharging their service weapons," CPS said in a statement.

Even though officers performed life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

A police service dog was seriously injured by the man and taken to an animal hospital in life-threatening condition. CPS say the dog is currently stable and is still receiving medical care.

Police remain on scene, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident.

"No additional details are available as ASIRT investigates," CPS said.