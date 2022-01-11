ASIRT investigating man's death in RCMP custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of St. Paul RCMP.

On Jan. 10 around 5:41 a.m., St. Paul RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of 51 Avenue near 55 Street. While investigating, officers arrested a man on outstanding warrants from St. Paul RCMP and Edmonton police.

The man was brought to the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 6:33 a.m. to await the results of a release hearing, according to RCMP. They added that regular wellness checks were conducted.

Around 9:02 p.m., an officer conducting a wellness check noticed the man was unresponsive and performed CPR until EMS arrived, added RCMP.

“Despite EMS’ efforts, the male was pronounced deceased at 9:45 p.m.,” said RCMP in a news release.

“The Director of Law Enforcement was notified and ASIRT has been directed to investigate this in-custody death.”

RCMP did not say what the cause of death was or if it was known.