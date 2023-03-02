ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting at funicular

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service said multiple calls came in around noon about a man with a handgun on the 100 Street Funicular promenade bridge near the Frederick G. Todd lookout.

When officers arrived on scene and began to contain the man, EPS said the man started moving around the promenade and refused to surrender when ordered by police.

Soon after, EPS said there was a confrontation and one officer shot the man.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No one else was injured.

Police said a handgun was found at the scene.

The Director of Law Enforcement has directed ASIRT to investigate the shooting.

The funicular is currently closed, the city said.