ASIRT investigating RCMP arrest after man dies in Lloydminster

The Alberta police watchdog is investigating after a man died following his arrest by RCMP.

RCMP said they were responding to a call of an intoxicated man who had a machete at a residence in the area of 52 Avenue and 35 Street in Lloydminster on Friday at 5:09 a.m.

The 26-year-old man was agitated when police arrived and a struggle occurred as officers tried to arrest him, RCMP say.

“While in custody on scene, the male exhibited signs of medical distress,” Mounties said in a statement.

RCMP provided first aid until EMS arrived who confirmed he had died.

Mounties say two officers required medical treatment after receiving minor injuries during the arrest.

Independent of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation, RCMP said they will be reviewing their internal practices as well.

“RCMP training, policy, police response, and the member’s duty status will be subject to review,” Mounties said in a statement.