ASIRT releases photo of gun found beside man shot by police near Edmonton fire scene

A photo of a firearm that investigators say was recovered near the body of a 30-year-old man who was shot to death by an Edmonton police officer last Friday has been released.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team shared the image Thursday while encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded video of it to call them at 780-644-1483.

Police were doing traffic control at an apartment fire on 116 Avenue and 124 Street when ASIRT says officers heard someone calling for help at a nearby home at 9:53 p.m.

"When officers responded, a person said that there was a man with a gun in the yard," the update stated.

"The officers proceeded to the rear of this residence and encountered the man. A confrontation occurred, and one of the officers discharged their service weapon, striking the man."

Police dispatched at least a dozen cruisers, a tactical team and Air1 to the scene at 123 Avenue and 116 Street.

Paramedics tried to help the man but he was pronounced dead on site.

ASIRT did not release his name and said no further information will be provided, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police have said the apartment fire is suspicious, but have not confirmed a link between it and the shooting. No officers were injured.