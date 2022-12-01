ASIRT to examine central Alberta police shooting that injured 27-year-old man

An police shooting Thursday afternoon that seriously injured a 27-year-old man is now under investigation by Alberta's law enforcement watchdog.

Around 1:23 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a man discharging a firearm in a "rural area" of Maskwacis.

"Upon officers arrival, a confrontation occurred in which an officer discharged their service pistol," Mounties said in a statement.

The man was rushed to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in critical, life-threatening condition.

No officers were injured, RCMP say.

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), investigators have been directed to examine the interaction. RCMP have also initiated an internal review.