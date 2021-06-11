ASIRT to investigate circumstances surrounding man's death in custody of Airdrie RCMP

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an incident involving Airdrie RCMP and a man who died while in their custody last Monday.

The original incident took place at 1:40 p.m. on June 6, when officers arrested a 35-year-old man in relation to a threats uttered investigation.

While he was being placed under arrest, the man struggled with police, sustaining minor injuries. EMS were called to the scene and the man was put in the back of the squad car to wait for the police to escort him to the station.

While he was waiting, the man appeared to smash his head into the plexiglass shield that separates the front seats and back seats of the vehicle.

After being assessed by EMS, a decision was reached to take the man to hospital for further treatment and assessment.

Following treatment, the man was released back into police custody and taken to the Airdrie detachment cell block later on June 6.

On June 7, after 9:30 a.m., a bail hearing was held and the man was remanded into custody.

A little before noon, EMS was called to the cell block after the man was reported to be in medical distress. Before EMS arrived on scene, the man became unresponsive. RCMP officers conducted CPR on the man, before EMS arrived and conducted emergency medical treatment.

The man revived briefly, and was transported to a local hospital before lapsing into an unresponsive state.

He was declared deceased at 1:31 p.m.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate the death of a man on June 7 following contact with the Airdrie @RCMPAlberta . Details to follow.

ASIRT has been directed by the Director of Law Enforcment to investigate the circumstances of the man's death.

Independent of the ASIRT investigation, the RCMP's internal review process will be implemented to examine the incident, including training, policy, police response and the member's duty status.

The RCMP is cooperating fully with ASIRT on the investigation.