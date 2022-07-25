ASIRT to investigate police shooting in Stettler

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after an officer fired a gun in Stettler over the weekend.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting causing injury that occurred last night in Stettler. Details to follow.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at a home in Stettler around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

While they were at the scene, they were flagged down by a woman who said she had been threatened by a man with a weapon.

Officers located the man in a nearby alley, and an altercation occurred where one of the officers fired their service weapon, and another discharged a Taser.

Mounties performed first aid on scene, and the suspect was taken to hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance, where he remains in stable condition.

In addition to the Alberta Serious Incident Response investigation, police say an internal review will also be conducted.

Stettler is about 185 kilometres south of Edmonton.