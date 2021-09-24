Asleep at the wheel? Loaded handgun recovered, stolen vehicle seized in Penhold, Alta.

After receiving a call saying a man had been sleeping in a vehicle left running for several hours in Penhold, Alta., police attended and soon learned it had been reported stolen.

An investigation as launched and the driver, who was in the vehicle by himself, was arrested.

During a search, Innisfail RCMP located a loaded 9 mm Glock 17 handgun, additional rounds of ammo as well as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A number of break-in tools were also found in the vehicle.

Trevor Norman Legge, 39, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Possession of a restricted firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order to surrender;

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of break in tools;

Resisting arrest, and;

Three counts of failure to comply with release order conditions.

Legge was also handed a number of traffic tickets and at the time of his arrest, was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Drumheller, and on a Canada-wide apprehension order.

He was held in custody after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.