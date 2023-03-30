Aspiring influencer plans charity hockey game
A charity hockey game supporting the Children’s Hospital in London, Ont. will be played at the Western Fair District.
A local aspiring influencer, Dylan Wallace, is organizing it.
“I don’t want people to see this event as a joke because of my age or anything like that,” said Wallace. “I actually hope to inspire more young people to do stuff for charity because it’s a great thing and they do need [help], especially the Children’s Hospital. It’s a great cause and they do need our help.”
The event will include a skills competition, followed by a scrimmage, then a meet and greet with the influencers involved.
Tickets are $10 each, and organizers say all ticket sales will go to Children’s Hospital.
“Kids giving back to kids. Young adults are learning to fundraise. It’s an amazing thing. I think we could use more young adults like Dylan,” said Children’s Hospital Director of Community Relations Jennifer Baxter.
The event runs April 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Western Fair arena.
More information can be found on the Children’s Hospital’s website. Donations can be made through Wallace’s GoFundMe fundraiser.
-
Candlelight walk held in west end to honour 16-year-old killed in TTC stabbingHundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Toronto's west end on Thursday night to honour 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes who was fatally stabbed at Keele Station last Saturday.
-
Point Douglas fire sends smoke billowing over WinnipegA timber-frame shed behind a historic building in Point Douglas is a total loss after flames razed the structure to the ground.
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictionsAt Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trailThe Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital siteThe redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
-
City of Moncton dealing with significant retroactive RCMP costsConstruction continues on a new headquarters for the Codiac Regional RCMP that is costing the city of Moncton $57.2 million, but that isn't the only policing cost the city is dealing with right now.
-
Wednesday night road closure in Diamond Valley: RCMPTurner Valley RCMP issued a statement early Thursday evening advising of a road closure in the area.
-
Lethbridge wants help naming its curbside organics trucksIf Lethbridge can name its snowplows, why not its organic collection trucks?
-
Influenza in Alberta: Cases up slightly, one new death reportedOne more Albertan has died from influenza since the last update according to the data, while newly reported cases for the last two weeks were slightly higher than the numbers seen for a month prior.