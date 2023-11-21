Assault and theft reported at Chatham LCBO store

A Chatham-Kent man has been arrested following an incident where two security officers were assaulted.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the LCBO store on Wellington Street West in Chatham for a reported theft.

Once they got there, officers learned a man went in the store dressed to disguise his identity.

Police said the man removed merchandise from the shelves and tried to leave without paying.

Two Loss Prevention staff members tried to stop him as he tried to leave and according to police, the suspect assaulted both men before he was taken into custody.

Through investigating, police also learned the same man was not allowed to be at the store because of probation orders from June and October.

The 26-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with theft, possession of stolen property, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, two counts of resisting arrest, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.