Police seek 'armed and dangerous' teen after assault at North Battleford high school

Battleford RCMP is requesting the public's help in finding a 16-year-old suspect who police believe is armed and dangerous.

Police are seeking Chance Dreaver in connection with an alleged assault at North Battleford Comprehensive High School on Wednesday.

One person was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to an RCMP news release issued early Wednesday afternoon.

The school was placed on lockdown following the incident. One officer who responded to school was seen carrying a rifle.

Dreaver is described as just over six feet tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word "champion" written on the front and dark pants, according to police.

RCMP said Dreaver should not be approached. Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency.

More information on the ongoing investigation will be shared when it becomes available, RCMP said.

With files from Dan Shingoose.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.