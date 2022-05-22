Assault at Thompson hotel leaves man in critical condition

A 48-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Friday night following a serious assault at a Thompson hotel.

Around 9 p.m., officers with the Manitoba RCMP were called to the incident, which took place at a hotel on Selkirk Avenue.

According to police, the assault left a 48-year-old Thompson man with serious injuries. He is in the hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrested Preston Queskekapow, 30, at the scene. He has been charged with aggravated assault and was taken into custody. None of the charges against the suspect have been proven in court.

RCMP officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 204-677-6909.