Assault charge laid in south London, Ont. parking lot confrontation

A man has been charged with assault in connection with a confrontation in the south London Costco parking lot on Sunday, police confirm.

Officers were called in around 10:30 a.m. to investigate after an incident involving Dr. Rubina Tahir and her husband and 75-year-old father.

The family was waiting for a parking spot when a man emerged from another vehicle behind them.

Rubina told CTV News London on Monday, “The man proceeded to yell, ‘Go back to your country’ with obscenities," and then things escalated.

She said the man then approached their vehicle, "He was banging on the car window. He reached and pulled the wiper blade, continuously screaming, enraged. We were shocked. He then opened the passenger side door, grabbed my dad’s mask, and then he grabbed my dad and he wanted to fight.”

Police say the vehicle was not damaged and no one was injured in the altercation.

Rubina's brother, Nawaz Tahir, who is well-known in London's Muslim community, shared the story on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of support.

On Tuesday, he shared an update, tweeting that the family had been informed that a charge was being laid, and thanking everyone for their support.

#lndont we are so grateful for all of the support we have received. https://t.co/FDo2vjvZOi

Rubina echoed his sentiments, initally thanking those in the parking lot -- both staff and bystanders -- who intervened, and then thanking everyone for their support after the incident.

Police say they have charged a 57-year-old London, Ont. man with one count of assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, 2022 in relation to the charges.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell and Gerry Dewan