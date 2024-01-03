Assault charges laid against 14 year old and 38 year old in London

Two people have been charged after an assault just an hour and a half into the New Year.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, police were called to a home in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Elvira Crescent for a report of an assault.

According to police, the victims were approached at their home by a female who was intoxicated. While trying to get the person back to their home, police said she pulled a knife and threatened the victims before pushing them to the ground and running away.

While continuing to investigate, police were contacted again by the same victims and told the female had come back with a second female and were damaging the victim's vehicle with a bat — police returned and arrested them both at a nearby home.

A 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, both of London, have been charged.

The names of both accused will not be shared because doing so could identify the youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.