Assault charges laid against 14 year old and 38 year old in London
Two people have been charged after an assault just an hour and a half into the New Year.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, police were called to a home in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Elvira Crescent for a report of an assault.
According to police, the victims were approached at their home by a female who was intoxicated. While trying to get the person back to their home, police said she pulled a knife and threatened the victims before pushing them to the ground and running away.
While continuing to investigate, police were contacted again by the same victims and told the female had come back with a second female and were damaging the victim's vehicle with a bat — police returned and arrested them both at a nearby home.
A 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, both of London, have been charged.
The names of both accused will not be shared because doing so could identify the youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in BarrieThe harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.
-
One person dead following single vehicle collisionOne person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
'Keep playing for as long as we can': 93-year-olds square off in Calgary curling leagueTwo 93-year-old Calgary curlers faced off at the Calgary Curling Club on Wednesday.
-
Hometown hero Loren Gabel inspiring the next generation of players on PWHL stageWhen Kitchener’s Loren Gabel takes the ice Wednesday night in Boston, young hockey players in her hometown will be among the fans cheering her on.
-
Saskatoon may seek federal cash to get organics program back on trackSaskatoon's city administration is proposing a new path for the city’s troubled green bin program after a permit issue derailed the plans of its third-party contractor.
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrestsEdmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
Orleans residents question city’s decision to remove street from list to prevent speedingResidents in Orléans say more needs to be done about speeding on their residential street after the city says it no longer qualifies for traffic calming measures.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge homeA Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after finding a cat frozen to death outside her home.
-
Despite mild weather, River Valley Tube Park welcomes visitors for winter funIt happened weeks later than hoped, but another area winter attraction has managed to open despite mild January conditions.