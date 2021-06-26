Assault charges laid following standoff in northwest Regina: police

A man is facing assault charges after an incident involving a firearm and a standoff with police at a northwest Regina residence on Thursday afternoon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a release, RPS said it was dispatched to a residence in the 6600 block of Wheatly Bay around 2 p.m., where a man allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened another man with a gun.

Officers established a perimeter around the area and tried to negotiate the suspect out of the house. The man was taken into custody without incident around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect and victims are known to each other. Following a search of the home, a handgun/air pistol was found inside.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old man from Indian Head is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, assault, pointing a firearm and breach of undertaking.

He made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Friday afternoon.

The incident resulted in three schools in the area enacting “secure the building” protocols.