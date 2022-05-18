Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students

Assault charges have been withdrawn against a teacher at Alpine Public School in Kitchener, the teacher's lawyer told CTV News Kitchener in an email Wednesday.

In November, Waterloo regional police announced they had charged a 52-year-old woman with two counts of assault after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom.”

On Wednesday, the teacher’s lawyer said the charges were dropped at the request of the Crown after she agreed to enter into a common law peace bond.

She also resigned from the Waterloo Region District School Board, the lawyer said.

Police began their investigation on October 22 after receiving a report from Family and Children’s Services of Waterloo Region.

The families of both children spoke to CTV News Kitchener in the fall. One family said their child was taped to a desk by his teacher. The other child said the teacher used tape as a punishment on him three times.