Assault complaint laid against staff at Regina General Hospital by former patient

A former patient at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has laid an assault complaint against staff.

Tom Favel said he was attacked unprovoked and bruised by staff in September while lying in his hospital bed.

“She pushed me back and this guy that I didn’t see grabbed me and slammed me onto the bed and that’s where I got bruised up onto my back. And the second time he grabbed me and slammed me into the bed and jumped on top of me,” Favel said.

The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 30, Orange Shirt Day. It has angered the family of the 77-year-old residential school survivor.

“When I seen the marks on him on Sunday, I phoned the city police and I laid charges. Nobody should have to come home like that when they’re seeking help. Now we have to seek justice and help for him,” said Anne Ewenin, a family member.

The family has also laid complaints with the hospital and The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which has launched its own investigation.

“This is a human rights case, it’s a racial discrimination case and it’s a medical malpractice case. For those nurses who haven’t been named, you’re gonna get named. We’re gonna find out. We’re going to get to the bottom in this,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority SHA) said in a statement that it is sorry to hear about the concerns raised by the family and is cooperating with the Regina police investigation.