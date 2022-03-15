Assault during arrest sends Manitoba RCMP officer to hospital

One Manitoba RCMP officer went to the hospital with minor injuries last week after he was assaulted during an arrest in the RM of Rosser.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m. on March 8 when police were called to a disturbance at a business on Road 236. RCMP were told two intoxicated men were refusing to leave the business, with one allegedly assaulting an employee.

When officers got to the scene, they found one of the men in the parking lot.

Mounties allege that when they were arresting the man, he resisted, was combative, and assaulted the officers. More officers then came to the scene and arrested the 32-year-old man.

Zachary Bighetty has been charged with assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and three counts of resisting arrest. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Bighetty was taken into custody.

A 36-year-old RCMP officer went to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released. Another officer sustained minor injuries, but didn’t need medical attention.

RCMP continues to investigate.