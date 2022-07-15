Assault, impaired driving charges laid after 'disturbance' in parking lot
A Barrie man has been charged with assault following a “disturbance” in a Thames Centre parking lot Thursday night.
Middlesex County OPP responded to 3391 Westchester Bourne around 8:26 p.m. for a “disturbance” between two people.
Police say they found the person involved inside a running transport truck in the parking lot.
The driver was arrested after police used an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and determined he had been under the influence.
The man was taken to the Middlesex OPP detachment for further tests.
As a result, a 48-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with assault and operation while impaired (blood alcohol concentration 80 plus).
Police say the accused was released from custody with a future court date.
Police are reminding residents if you see anything suspicious, or suspect a person may be driving while impaired, to contact the OPP or your nearest police authority immediately.
The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
