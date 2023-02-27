Assault in Delta park prompts 'heavy police presence,' hold and secure at nearby schools
One person is in hospital after an assault in a Delta park that triggered a hold and secure response at three nearby schools Monday, according to authorities.
The Delta Police Department posted about the incident on social media at 2 p.m. saying there would be a "heavy police presence" in Annieville Park and the surrounding area due to an assault that was described as "an isolated and targeted incident."
In a later statement, the DPD said offciers were called to the park around noon, prompting the emergency response at Annieville Elementary, Gibson Elementary, and Delview Secondary School.
Few details about the incident were released, including the cause and extent of the victim's injuries and whether or not any arrests have been made.
"It appears to be a targeted incident involving students from Delview Secondary School. There are no public safety concerns," the DPD's statement said, also noting that the hold and secure at the nearby schools had been lifted.
