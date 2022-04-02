Assault in Kitchener leads to serious injuries, arrest of 19-year-old: WRPS
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police have arrested at 19-year-old after a reported assault that resulted in serious injuries.
Officers were called to the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road West in Kitchener around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a verbal altercation led to an assault and the victim being taken to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.
A 19-year-old from Waterloo was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault cause bodily harm. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
The two are known to each other.
