Assault in Kitchener under investigation

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 61-year-old man was assaulted in Kitchener.

In a media release, police said it happened around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Weber Street West and Victoria Street North.

The 61-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

