Assault in Norway House leads police to locate homicide victim
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP were able to locate the victim of a homicide, after an assault victim told them to go check in on her.
On Oct. 3 around 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the report of an assault in Norway House, Man.
While Mounties spoke with the male victim, he told them to go check on the well-being of a woman at a home on Provincial Road 373. RCMP noted the man believed the woman was being assaulted.
When officers got to the home, they found a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
On Oct. 5, RCMP charged Don Travis Forbister, 30, with second-degree murder. He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.
None of the charges against Forbister have been proven in court.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident.
