Assault investigation forces Friday morning road closure in Winnipeg


The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an assault in the Centennial neighbourhood. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)

The Winnipeg Police Service has closed off a section of a major commuter route in the Centennial neighbourhood on Friday morning for an investigation.

Isabel Street is closed from Bannatyne Avenue to William Avenue due to an assault investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Images from the scene show officers investigating the taped off area.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police and will update this story as more details become available.

