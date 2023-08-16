Assault investigation leads to impaired charges for London, Ont. teen

Huron County OPP charged a London, Ont. resident after they failed a roadside test on July 29 on Main Street North in Exeter.

Police were called to the area after an assault was reported in a parking lot on that street. While officers were investigating, they spoke to a driver of a vehicle who appeared to be intoxicated.

After failing the breath test, police transported the accused to an OPP detachment for further tests.

As a result, a 17-year-old male from London was charged with operation while impaired (80 plus).

The youth was also charged with an offence found in the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) relating to the graduated licence program.

The vehicle was impounded for one week and the accused’s license suspended for one month.