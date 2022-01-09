Assault investigation sparks increased police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood

Police are investigating an assault in Kitchener that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

In a tweet posted at 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Waterloo regional police warn the public of an increased police presence in the area of Westwood Drive and Glasgow Street for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More details will be given when available.

